Cynthia Kaldis

ATHENS - Cynthia Anne Kaldis peacefully passed on July 2 in Columbus, Ohio. She and her husband, Bill (William Peter Kaldis) were longtime residents of Athens, Ohio. Cynthia Anne Ousley was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Freeport, Illinois, to Harold Paul and Mary Katherine O'Haver Ousley.
She was preceded in death by her five siblings, Katherine (Dave Dupee), Paul Ousley (Mary Ann and Fran), Joe Ousley (Mary Dupee), Louise (Mann, Jenkins, Constant), and Steve Ousley. She leaves behind children, Peter (Julie) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Nicholas (Shu-Min) of Vestal, New York, and Maria Arend (Todd) of Upper Arlington, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina (Adam), Alexander, Katherine, Alexandra, and Arden.
After graduating from Freeport High School, Cynthia attended Oberlin College, University of Wisconsin, and Ohio University, where she earned a Master's of Education. She married Bill in Athens, Greece, where he was studying on a Fulbright Grant as he completed his PhD from the University of Wisconsin. Cynthia and Bill later moved to Athens where they lived for 44 years before moving to Columbus. Cynthia and Bill were both devoted lifelong teachers. Cynthia began her teaching career at Brookfield High School (Wisconsin) where she was the first to teach Latin and French.
After marriage she taught at the Anglo-American Academy of Athens, Greece. She taught Latin and Reading at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio for 25 years. As a Latin teacher, Cynthia was passionate not only about the language but also took great care that her students understood Roman culture as well. To that end, she wrote the book Latin Music through the Ages (Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers, 1999), and produced an accompanying recording by the Lafayette Chamber Singers (led by Professor Clayton Lein). Many of her students won high honors in the annual national Latin Exams. For many years, Cynthia coached the Alexander Spartan's award-winning Quiz Bowl Team. She also established the school's first chapter of the National Honor Society.
Cynthia was a member of Eta Sigma Phi National Classics Honors Society, Delta Kappa Gamma, The Tuesday Club, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was an inductee of the South East Ohio Talented & Gifted Hall of Fame, the Classical Association of the Middle West and South, as well as a recipient of the Alexander High School Outstanding Teacher Award and a Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Grant.
Cynthia donated her body to the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. The family is planning a memorial service. Memorials: Alexander Futures Foundation Co. Alexander School District 6091 Ayers Road, Albany Ohio 45701. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
