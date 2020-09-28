Daisy Canter

CHAUNCEY - Daisy R. Canter, 78, of Hamden, formerly of Chauncey, passed away Sept. 24, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
Born Nov. 30, 1941 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Moore Chesser. She was retired bus driver and cook.
Daisy is survived by her husband, Dale R. Canter; children, Cindy (Randy) Pyle, Tracie (Dan) Forsyth both of Chauncey, Verna (Mike) Lute of Howard, Ohio, and Norma White (Dustin Wheeler) of Wheelersburg, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a sister JoAnn Chesser; several nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Baby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Dale L. Canter; a daughter, Emily Buchannan; and a step-son, Richard D. Canter.
Services were Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial was in New Marshfield Cemetery.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com