HAMDEN - Dale "Dink" Leroy Canter, 56, of Hamden, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born June 22, 1962, in Nelsonville, son of Dale R. and Daisy R. Chesser Canter of Hamden. He was a retired custodian from Athens City Schools.

In addition to his parents, Dink is survived by his sons, Dale F. Canter and Tyler Canter, both of Hamden; daughters, Emily (Casey) Stage of Wilkesville and Nicole Canter of Jackson; grandchildren, Ashton Canter and Briar Stage; and sisters, Cindy (Randy) Pyle of Chauncey, Tracie (Dan) Forsyth of Chauncey, Verna (Michael) Lute of Howard, Ohio, Norma White of Wheelersburg and Macy Dunlap of Wellston; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Canter, and a brother-in-law, Mitchell White.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help the family in care of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

