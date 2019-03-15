Home

POWERED BY

Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
For more information about
Dale Canter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Canter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Canter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Canter Obituary
HAMDEN - Dale "Dink" Leroy Canter, 56, of Hamden, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1962, in Nelsonville, son of Dale R. and Daisy R. Chesser Canter of Hamden. He was a retired custodian from Athens City Schools.
In addition to his parents, Dink is survived by his sons, Dale F. Canter and Tyler Canter, both of Hamden; daughters, Emily (Casey) Stage of Wilkesville and Nicole Canter of Jackson; grandchildren, Ashton Canter and Briar Stage; and sisters, Cindy (Randy) Pyle of Chauncey, Tracie (Dan) Forsyth of Chauncey, Verna (Michael) Lute of Howard, Ohio, Norma White of Wheelersburg and Macy Dunlap of Wellston; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Canter, and a brother-in-law, Mitchell White.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help the family in care of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Download Now