Dale Smith
1966 - 2020
NELSONVILLE - Dale Robert Smith, 53, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan. He was born Dec. 31, 1966 in Nelsonville, OH, the son of the late Don and Margaret Taylor Smith.
He was a retired Auto Mechanic, and last worked at Huddle Tire Company in Logan.
Dale is survived by a son, Garrett E. Smith of Athens; brothers, Don (Cindy) Smith of Nelsonville and Raymond (Brenda) Smith of Nelsonville; sister, Diane (Gary) Roth of Zanesville; former wives, Teresa Herron of Athens and Renee Walls of Columbus; nieces and nephews including, Elizabeth Smith-Kempton of Chauncey. 
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by fiancÃ©, Angie Smith.
No services will be observed at this time. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family suggests donations in memory of Dale Smith may be made to Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, OH 45764 to help with expenses.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 18, 2020
Rest in heaven dale
Britany Strausbaugh
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
I love you and miss you!
Elizabeth Smith
Sister
November 17, 2020
Garrett Smith
Son
