Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Dale Triplett Jr. Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Dale E Triplett Jr., 64, of Nelsonville, passed away March 25, 2019 at his residence.
Dale was born Oct. 30, 1954 in Chauncey to Dale Triplett Sr. and Mary Lou Triplett.
Surviving are his wife June; daughters, Christy (Raymond) Kasler and Sherry (James Johnson) Triplett of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Ashton (Cory) Kasler and Hanna Shaffer of Nelsonville; and brother Michael Triplett of Glouster.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.
Calling hours will be observed at 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 26, 2019
