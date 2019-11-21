|
CHARLESTON, Illinois - Walter Daniel Klingenberg, 82, of Charleston, Illinois and formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Mass will begin Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 921 Madison Ave. in Charleston. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Donations may be made to the or American Diabetes Association and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Dan was born April 8, 1937 in Athens, a son of the late Charles A. and Hannah Ruth (Vanderford) Klingenberg. He married Marilyn Sue McBride on Aug. 17, 1957 and she survives.
He also leaves his children, Katherine (James) Roller of Springfield, Missouri, Daniel (Lana) Klingenberg of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Victoria (Patrick) Ferrario of O'Fallon, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl (RosaLee) Klingenberg of Ohio.
He was also preceded by four sisters and a brother.
Dan was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and retired from Eastern Illinois University as Director of Text Book Rental.
Dan's complete obituary is available online at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com, where condolences may also be left for his family.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 22, 2019