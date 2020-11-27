SNELLVILLE - Daniel E. Hixson, of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully at Parkside Senior Living Suites on Nov. 26, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1950 in Galion, OH.

Dan was the son of the Edward M. and Virginia R. Hixson, and was the grandson of the late Dr. Peter Hixon and Verna Hixson, of Athens, OH.

After graduation from Galion High School and attending Ohio University, Dan joined the United States Marine Corps, and served with the 1st. Marine Division, as a forward observer, in Quang Nam Province, I Corp, Republic of Vietnam in 1960/1970.

When Dan returned from Vietnam, he moved to Toms River, NJ and worked as a chemical operator for Ciba Geigy. Retiring from that employment, Dan moved to Atlanta, GA and continued his employment working for the Publix Coporation.

Dan loved to ski and traveled to Vermont to engage in this activity many times. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother-in-law, Joe.

Dan is survived by two sisters, Lois H. Gerig (Paul J.) and Ruth Ann Logue (Andrew, Dec.); aunt and uncle, Mary R. Thornburg and Daniel A. Ruley Jr.; five nieces and nephews, Christian S. Gerig, Carolyn H. Bloom, Benjamin Gerig, Todd Logue, and Jill Smith; and eleven grandnephews and grandnieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Works, Inc. P.O. Box 4, Athens, OH 45701.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store