Daniel Moore
1935 - 2020
NELSONVILLE - Daniel R. "Danny" Moore, 84, of Nelsonville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Athens, son of the late Roy M. Moore and Bertha Moore Danko.
Danny helped with cleaning sidewalks for the local banks and formerly attended Oak Grove Wesleyan Church. He loved watching and feeding birds, walking and monster truck shows. Danny never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Keplar of Orrville and Joan Palmer of Athens; sister-in-law, Karen Moore of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; caregiver and special friend, Robin Carsey and friend, Debbie Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde "Jim" (Leona) Moore and Kenneth Moore; sisters, Alice (Alfred) Cornell, Jean (Clarence) Skivers, Dorothy (Frank) Johnson; brother-in-law, Keith Palmer and special uncle and mentor, Ray Dailey.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Rev. Ed True officiating.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family suggests memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made in memory of Daniel Moore to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate, PO Box 163549, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
May 27, 2020
every time I would see him he was always so friendly. Always walked right up and gave me a hug really going to miss talking to him.....
Christina Timberlake
Friend
May 27, 2020
Danny was a bright light for all of us at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. He stopped by quite often to visit and cleaned our sidewalks for several years. We were truly blessed to know Danny, he will be missed.
Phyllis Moody
Friend
May 27, 2020
What an amazing fun ornery man we will miss seeing and talking to him at Krogers always having a smile on his face and his laugh was contagious so sorry to his family and friends. The Caldwell Family
Christina Caldwell
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
I, along with my old co-workers & managers of Nelsonville McDonald's were honored to be a part of Danny's life. We always loved serving him, he will be truly missed & always be with us in our thoughts. Prayers to the family
Kimberly Rice
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
I going to miss ya ol man I cant believe it love ya buddy see ya again someday
Tessa Lax
Friend
May 27, 2020
Danny was a friend to everyone. He helped his neighbors and would always have a chat with you. He will be missed.
Leslie Perry
Friend
May 27, 2020
Danny spent many mornings talking to my Grammy and me on her porch, he was a kind and ornery soul and will be dearly missed
Jaala Perry
May 27, 2020
You will be missed danny
Carrie Albright
Friend
May 27, 2020
DANNY WAS A FRIEND TO MANY ALWAYS A SMILE ON HIS FACE ...MY LADY DEBBIE WORKED WITH HIM AS SHE / BEING ONE OF HIS HEALTH CARE WORKERS !!! MAY GOD HOLD YOU IN HIS ARMS OUR FRIEND RICK N DEB ♥♥♥
Rick N DEB PHILLIPS
Friend
May 27, 2020
We will miss him dearly, We always ate breakfast, lunch , together at McDonald's, He was a very Special to myself and my husband, He will always have a piece of my , Going to miss you dear friend ,Fly high and keep me safe, love your baby, that's what he called me ! So sad I had just talked to him that morning on phone and my husband had just ate breakfast with him,
Dawn,Nathan Robinette
Friend
May 27, 2020
Danny was such a sweet and funny guy. He always greeted me when he saw me. He will be missed. Deepest condolences
Chloe Chubb
Friend
May 26, 2020
Rip Im going to miss you
Michelle Pickett
Friend
May 26, 2020
Joan and family,
I'm so sorry to hear about Danny's passing. I had just saw him last week and offered him a ride because it was raining. But Danny told me a little rain never hurt him, and then he smiled and went on his way.
He was such a nice guy, that will be missed by many. God rest his soul.
Grace and peace to you all. Prayers for your family.
Crystal Howard
Friend
May 26, 2020
You will be missed
Lisa Joseph
Friend
May 26, 2020
My heart is broken with the passing of my friend Danny! I was blessed to know Danny & call him a friend. He was the sweetest & orneriest man & i always enjoyed spending time with him! Ill forever cherish our talks, laughs, & time spent together. Rest easy my friend.
Jessica Pickrell
Friend
May 26, 2020
He was such a sweetheart
Angie Hunt
Friend
May 26, 2020
Danny was a great person and a very close friend to me and my wife Janet and was loved by my grandkids who they loved him i enjoyed the time i got to know Danny throughout my entire life he brought all of us so much joy he will be so deeply missed and my sympathy goes out to family and close friends
David Lehman
May 26, 2020
Will miss you so much it Wiss nice nowing u
Ica Queen
Friend
May 26, 2020
Paul Davis
May 26, 2020
I knew Danny for years. Whenever he saw me working around town, he would stop over to check out what I was into, and often crack a joke.
He always seemed like a happy guy.
The community lost a special man.
I will miss seeing Danny around town.
Rex Fisk

Rex Fisk
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Danny ! My noodle nights will never be the same without him pointing his finger at me, wanting chocolate milk, and grape jelly for his roll.. Rest easy my friend many prayers to everyone !
Teresa Runyon
Friend
May 26, 2020
Danny was a great guy never had an unkind word to say to anyone I knew him from McDonald he will be missed by one and all fly high Danny
Melodee Lehman
Friend
May 26, 2020
Danny will surely be missed. I loved our conversations.
Nichole Kilgore
Friend
May 26, 2020
Danny you will dearly be missed...fly high with the angels..
John Tedara
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Danny, such a kind hearted man. He will be missed by many!
Cindy Roberts
Friend
May 26, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to Dannys family. He will be missed by many many people. RIP Danny, I am sure you were met by your family & friends with open arms.
Janet Henson Tuthill
Friend
May 26, 2020
RIP Danny, You will be missed by everyone who knew you. Nelsonville wont be the same without out. Prayers and Condolences to the family
Mary Ann Davis
Friend
