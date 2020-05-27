NELSONVILLE - Daniel R. "Danny" Moore, 84, of Nelsonville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Athens, son of the late Roy M. Moore and Bertha Moore Danko.
Danny helped with cleaning sidewalks for the local banks and formerly attended Oak Grove Wesleyan Church. He loved watching and feeding birds, walking and monster truck shows. Danny never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Keplar of Orrville and Joan Palmer of Athens; sister-in-law, Karen Moore of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews; caregiver and special friend, Robin Carsey and friend, Debbie Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde "Jim" (Leona) Moore and Kenneth Moore; sisters, Alice (Alfred) Cornell, Jean (Clarence) Skivers, Dorothy (Frank) Johnson; brother-in-law, Keith Palmer and special uncle and mentor, Ray Dailey.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Rev. Ed True officiating.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family suggests memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made in memory of Daniel Moore to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate, PO Box 163549, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.