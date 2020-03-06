Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Daniel Stanley Obituary
POMEROY - Daniel E. Stanley, 70, Pomeroy, passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 5, 1949, in Albany, he was the son of the late Alice Dixon and Donald R. Stanley. He was retired from Kyger Creek Plant, was a U.S. Army Veteran, Life Member of Masonic Lodge 9926, and VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Alkire Stanley; sons, Gary, James, and John (Hollie) Stanley; and five grandchildren, Sophia, Zyrek, Brayden, Kinnedy, and Austyn.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stanley, on May 25, 2019.
Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to services. Veterans services will be held by Mason VFW. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 6, 2020
