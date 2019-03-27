GLOUSTER - Danny Lackey, 78, of Marion, formerly of Glouster, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Community Care and Rehab in Marion. Born Aug. 31, 1940, in Glouster, he was son of the late Peter and Bertha Ratajczak Lackey.

He retired from Trimble Local Schools, where he was the transportation supervisor/mechanic.

He is survived by two sons, Danny Lackey of Manilla, Ariz., and Randy (Janet) Lackey of Marion; five grandchildren, Danielle, Chloe and Elijah, all of Arizona, and Joseph and Julia Lackey, both of Marion; and stepchildren, Cheryl (David) Todd of Lancaster, Kay (Frank) Mazzuca of Illinois, and Bill Henderson of Glouster.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Leonard Lackey; a sister, Sophia Petrilla; and his longtime companion, Donna Henderson.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-4 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732.

Contributions in Danny's memory may be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation; or, to the Glouster Stadium Project, c/o Sandy Gyure, P.O. Box 187, Glouster, OH 45732.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 28, 2019