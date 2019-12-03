|
ATHENS - Darcy left us far to soon. Her presence in our lives was a day-brightener. She loved her children and loved helping others.
Her interests were far and wide, including crafts, home decorating, health-food cooking and celebrating the seasons of the year with her children, especially Christmas. She loved history, archeology and was an avid Sherlock Holmes fan. She also loved fairy tales and folk tales.
While in high school she enjoyed Drama Club, Mock Trial and Model UN. Although her life was short she lived in several different places, Auburn, Alabama being her favorite, and she wanted to return there one day. Our world was better with her in it. She will be dearly missed.
She graduated from Alexander High School and attended Ohio University and Hocking College. She is survived by a daughter, Magnolia Mae (Navi) Fletcher; two sons, Avery and William Sullivan; and three brothers, Todd, Brian and Dustin Bastin; and her parents Ernest Bastin and Dorothy Bryant
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Due to Darcy's struggle with mental illness, the family suggests, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to N.A.M.I. Athens, 100 Hospital Dr., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 4, 2019