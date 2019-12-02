|
|
SHAWNEE - Darlene (Borders) Castle, 75, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
She is predeceased by her parents, Tom and Olive Burritt; and brother, Leo Burritt.
Darlene is survived by her children, Carrie Thompson, Deanna (Borders) Smith, Tracy (Terry) Ledbetter; grandchildren, Zachary Borders, Kyra (Jay "Pete" Paul) Thompson, Danielle South, Aerin Ledbetter, Matthew Thompson, Hanna Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, John Borders, Jayden South, Zoie Borders, Ariyah South, Maelynn Paul and Maliah Paul; and her cats, Miss Kitty and Calie as well many loving extended family and friends.
She was a 4H group leader for Borders Busy Bees for many years. Darlene had a life long passion for sewing quilts, blankets and clothing for her family. She loved Christmas baking and spending time with her family.
Friends and family may gather for a Memorial Celebration of Life Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at The Shawnee Event Center, 8531 Route 56, Circleville, OH 43113. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 3, 2019