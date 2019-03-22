BARNESVILLE - Darlene Sue Toohey Mulpas, 64 of Barnesville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday March 19, 2019, in her sleep, at her residence. She was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Barnesville.

She was a 1974 graduate of Brookhaven High School, a current member of Barnesville VFW 2792, and a previous member of Jacksonville VFW 9866 and Jacksonville Eagles 1034. She donated her time to the Ladies Auxiliary and various charity events, and enjoyed bowling, camping, bingo, gardening, baking and cooking shows.

She is survived by three children, Daniel E. (Marie) Mulpas Jr. of Zanesville, Darcie L. (Jeff) Lutz of Westerville, and Donalene E. (Phillip) Paynter of Westerville; four grandchildren, Hannah (Corey) McCord of Westerville, Brandon Lutz of Westerville, Heidi Paynter of Westerville, and Taylor Lutz of Westerville; a great-grandchild, Charlotte McCord of Westerville; three brothers, Fred (Joyce) Toohey of Barnesville, Tim (Donna) Toohey of the Seneca Lake region, and Rodney Toohey of Port Wentworth, Ga.; two sisters, Marlene (Rodney) Warren of Caldwell and Christine Boles of Morgantown, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Daniel E. Mulpas Sr. (9/29/1955 - 5/22/2016); her parents, Dale Toohey and Vera Warfield; a brother, Steve Toohey; a sister, Marcie Toohey; and many grandparents.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732, with Paul Gabriel officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster.

Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday, March 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

The family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. A comforting message may be sent to Darlene's family at www.morrisonfc.com.