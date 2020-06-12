Darlene Nichols
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Darlene Louise Nichols, 83, of Athens, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Darlene was born on Dec. 14, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was the daughter of Russell and Cloteen Daugherty.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Nichols; their three children, Don (Linda) Nichols of Circleville, Dana (Treva) Nichols of Athens and Dia (Kent) Knudson of Athens; three grandchildren, Christy Nichols (Nick Seabold) of Columbus, Joel Nichols (Tiffany Mahoney) of Athens and Kali Knudson of Athens; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Adelynn Seabold of Columbus, Landon Nichols, Paislee Mahoney and Kashton Nichols of Athens. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Russell Daugherty.
Darlene was a 1955 graduate from West High School in Columbus. She also attended Columbus Business College. Donald and Darlene were married in 1955. Donald worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio and, in 1957, they were transferred to Athens. Darlene went on to work as a credit manager for C&E Stores, lnc. In 1984, Donald was transferred to Jackson, Ohio and Darlene worked for H&R Block. They both retired on the same day and moved back to Athens to be closer to their family.
Darlene enjoyed spending lots of time with her entire family and being a part of every birthday, holiday, and special event in their lives. She was the kindest, most loving "angel on earth" to everyone who knew her. Darlene was an active member of Athens Church of Christ. She was known for her arts, crafts, and homemade cards. She was also an avid fan of OU, OSU, and LSU.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jean Rettos, D.O. for her many years of extraordinary care and compassion. A special thank you to the entire wonderful and heroic staff at Kimes, especially Paula, Darla, and Lisa. They would also like to thank all of her dear friends, caring neighbors, and amazing church family.
A private family graveside service, at Darlene's request, was held Friday, June 12 at Athens Memory Gardens, officiated by Bruce Stoker, Minister. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., Athens OH 45701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
Athens Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 12, 2020
Dia, we send you our love and sympathy. Your mother was a lovely lady. Terri Ann and Jim Foglesong
Terri Ann Foglesong
Friend
June 12, 2020
So sad about Darlene's passing. She was our dear friend. We have many happy and fun memories of our times with Darlene and Don. Our condolences to the family. We send our love.
Shirley and Roy Jeffers
Friend
June 12, 2020
We loved you so much Darlene. You will be missed by our whole family. You was a loving friend and we will meet again in heaven fair. Dear family, we are so sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother, & great grandmother and loving wife to Don. All our love.
Nora & Jeff Wallace
Friend
June 12, 2020
Condolences are extended to Darlene's family. She always was very friendly and had an infectious laugh. I have known Darlene and Don for many years as Don and I worked for Columbia Gas for many years. My prayers are with the family in the difficult days ahead.
Judy Woolery
Friend
June 12, 2020
so sorry for your loss
Ty Smathers
June 12, 2020
Don and family, Prays of peace for you all.
John ans Amy Yanity
Coworker
June 12, 2020
She was a very dear friend and I got to meet her as her Athens messger carrier and she so sweet and love her and her husband they are awesome Christian couple. Saddy miss you.
Lisa Baughman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved