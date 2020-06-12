ATHENS - Darlene Louise Nichols, 83, of Athens, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Darlene was born on Dec. 14, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was the daughter of Russell and Cloteen Daugherty.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Nichols; their three children, Don (Linda) Nichols of Circleville, Dana (Treva) Nichols of Athens and Dia (Kent) Knudson of Athens; three grandchildren, Christy Nichols (Nick Seabold) of Columbus, Joel Nichols (Tiffany Mahoney) of Athens and Kali Knudson of Athens; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Adelynn Seabold of Columbus, Landon Nichols, Paislee Mahoney and Kashton Nichols of Athens. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Russell Daugherty.
Darlene was a 1955 graduate from West High School in Columbus. She also attended Columbus Business College. Donald and Darlene were married in 1955. Donald worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio and, in 1957, they were transferred to Athens. Darlene went on to work as a credit manager for C&E Stores, lnc. In 1984, Donald was transferred to Jackson, Ohio and Darlene worked for H&R Block. They both retired on the same day and moved back to Athens to be closer to their family.
Darlene enjoyed spending lots of time with her entire family and being a part of every birthday, holiday, and special event in their lives. She was the kindest, most loving "angel on earth" to everyone who knew her. Darlene was an active member of Athens Church of Christ. She was known for her arts, crafts, and homemade cards. She was also an avid fan of OU, OSU, and LSU.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jean Rettos, D.O. for her many years of extraordinary care and compassion. A special thank you to the entire wonderful and heroic staff at Kimes, especially Paula, Darla, and Lisa. They would also like to thank all of her dear friends, caring neighbors, and amazing church family.
A private family graveside service, at Darlene's request, was held Friday, June 12 at Athens Memory Gardens, officiated by Bruce Stoker, Minister. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., Athens OH 45701.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.