ATHENS - David A. Savage, 69, of Hernando, Florida, formerly of Athens, passed away on April 23, 2019, at his home in Hernando.

He is survived by his wife, Kaye Savage; a brother, Terry Savage (Nancy) of The Plains; sisters, Maureen Savage of The Plains and Donna Martin of Holiday, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Milton Savage, and parents, Walter and Estella Savage.

He was born in Cleveland at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the youngest of five children. David was a 1968 graduate of Athens High School and participated in high school sports as a Chauncey Blue Devil. From his birth on Sept. 1, 1949 until his death, he nourished his friends and family with love, laughter and an inspiration for living. He was a believer in living life to the fullest and always had a project going; whether it was to plant a garden in the spring, play a heated match of tennis, or take a walk with his beloved canines.

He was a US Marine Veteran, having served in Vietnam.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends in Ohio. In David's memory, the family ask for donations to be made to your local Veteran's Chapter or to The . Celebration of Life will be at The Plains Ohio VFW on Sept. 7, 2019. Please RSVP to Kaye Savage [email protected]