NELSONVILLE - David Alan Sagan, 52, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 26, 1966 in Berea, Ohio, son of Anne Cathryn Karlsberger Sagan of Strongsville, Ohio and the late Nicholas Richard Sagan.

Dave was an Instructor/Curator at Hocking College for the past 20 years. He was known as "The Snake Guy." He was most at home outdoors in the natural world and in his role as Educator. Teaching about and taking care of snakes, reptiles and birds of prey were his passion. He loved his snakes and animals like he loved his family and friends. He had a generous heart and a gentle nature. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

Along with his mother, David is survived by brothers, Ken (Cyndi Milluzzi) Sagan of Strongsville, Vincent Sagan of Cleveland and Brian (Gerri) Sagan of Brunswick; sisters, Debbie (Paul) Solano of Cleveland and Barbara Sagan of Lexington, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews.

A Remembrance Gathering and Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

A Remembrance Gathering in Cleveland will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David Alan Sagan to: Ohio Wildlife Center, 6131 Cooke Road, Powell, OH 43065 or www.ohiowildlifecenter.org; and Herps Alive Foundation, 1489 Garden Road, Euclid, OH 44121 or https://herpsalive.weebly.com.

