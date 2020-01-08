Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
David Bethscheider
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bethscheider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bethscheider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bethscheider Obituary
ATHENS - David A. Bethscheider, 53, of Athens, died Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Jan. 11, 1966 in Athens, he was the son of Carol Brickles Bethscheider of Athens and the late Lawrence Bethscheider.
He was a graduate of Athens High School and was a longtime employee of Doctors Hospital of Nelsonville. He enjoyed music, hiking and making people smile.
Besides his mother, he is survived by three siblings, Brian Bethscheider of Athens, Melissa (Matt Zartman) Bethscheider of Nelsonville, K.C. Bethscheider of Athens; and a niece, Lauryssa Bethscheider.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Willard Love officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -