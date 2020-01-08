|
ATHENS - David A. Bethscheider, 53, of Athens, died Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born Jan. 11, 1966 in Athens, he was the son of Carol Brickles Bethscheider of Athens and the late Lawrence Bethscheider.
He was a graduate of Athens High School and was a longtime employee of Doctors Hospital of Nelsonville. He enjoyed music, hiking and making people smile.
Besides his mother, he is survived by three siblings, Brian Bethscheider of Athens, Melissa (Matt Zartman) Bethscheider of Nelsonville, K.C. Bethscheider of Athens; and a niece, Lauryssa Bethscheider.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Willard Love officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 9, 2020