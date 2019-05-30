NELSONVILLE - David D. Boney, 80, of Nelsonville, formerly of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens.

He was born in Pomeroy on June 10, 1938, son of the late Herbert and Bernita Stage Boney. He was the widower of the late Kathleen Faye Connolly Boney.

David graduated from Pomeroy High School and earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College. He was a veteran of the Army Reserves and served during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by sons, Todd (Janey) Boney of Nelsonville and Erik Boney of New York; grandchildren, Corbin Boney of Nelsonville and Jessica Mick of Marietta; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Sue) Boney of Columbus and a sister-in-law, Gloria Boney of Colorado.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Boney.

David's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held.

Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.

