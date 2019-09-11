|
THE PLAINS - David Gilson Bush, 54, of The Plains, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 10, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.
Born July 2, 1965 in Athens, he is survived by his parents, G. Kenner and Margene Bush of Athens; his wife of 24 years, Sabrina; a daughter, Tiffany; sons, Josh (Brittany) and Michael of The Plains; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Kenzie, Charles and Carson; a brother, Fred (Sheryl) of Athens; a brother-in-law, Randy Jones of Columbus; nieces, Salem, CJ, Millen, Kensia, Mallory and Alexis; and nephews, Finn and Ryan (Victoria).
A 1984 graduate of Athens High School, David was previously employed at The Athens Messenger. An Eagle Scout, he assisted in area scouting activities. He enjoyed horseback riding, collecting and exhibiting antique farm equipment, and was a former member of the Athens County Antique and Farm Machinery Club. David was also a mentor of many area youth and foster children.
David was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. Robert R (Hazel) Gilson, Gordon K. (Izotta) Bush; aunts, Dorothy (Gerald) Terrell, Joan (Frank) Spencer and Jennie (John Blank) Bush; father-in-law, Buck (Phyllis) Jones; and sister-in-law, Shari Jones.
Friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3-5 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, concluding with Graveside services at 5:30 p.m. at West Union Street Cemetery, Athens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sojourners Foster Care, PO Box 312, McArthur, OH 45651.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 12, 2019