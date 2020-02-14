|
David L. "Duck" Hellyer Sr., 69 of Glouster passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Corning. He was born Dec. 20, 1950 in Trimble. He retired from Kerr Distributing in Athens after 39 years of service, where he started out washing trucks and working his way up to Sales Manager. David was a member of the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557 F.&A.M. and the Corning Eagles. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, golfing, gardening, and playing music. He was a former Enduro motorcycle rider. David was a fun, likable and quick-witted person who everyone enjoyed being around. He maintained these attributes even when he wasn't feeling well.
He is survived by a son, Dave L. (Jodi) Hellyer of Glouster; two grandsons, Justin Hellyer of Palmetto, FL and Kyle (Tristen) Hellyer of Corning; a great-granddaughter, Carleigh; a brother, Butch (Tina) Hellyer of Chillicothe; and his fiancÃ©e, Dani and her family, Daisy (Evan) Irwin and Lily Irwin.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.J. Hellyer; and his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Don McCullough.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where there will be a Masonic Service held at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43205. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 15, 2020