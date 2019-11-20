|
ATHENS - Dr. David Hoyt Liggitt, 76, of Athens, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, in Lancaster.
He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Brigham City, Utah, where his father was stationed in the military. The only child of Oliver and Irene (Potts) Liggitt, Dave spent his formative years in Quincy (Logan County), Ohio, where he loved to play basketball and baseball. He graduated from DeGraff-Riverside High School in 1961. Dave attended Ohio University and played basketball for the Bobcats his freshman year.
Following graduation from OU, he taught social studies at Westerville City Schools. While teaching at Groveport Madison Schools, Dave earned both his Master's and PhD degrees at The Ohio State University.
In 1977, Dave returned to Athens where he served as principal at Athens Middle and Athens High School, retiring in 1995. The second phase of his career included advising AdvanceED on state-wide school accreditation and serving as a guardian ad litem for the Athens County Court system. He was also a volunteer mentor for education majors at Ohio University.
Dave was genial, gregarious and often outspoken. He relished the role of contrarian among his many friends, colleagues and extended family. He was a booster for all things Ohio, an avid golfer, and founder of the Bull Moose Golf League. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, the Kiwanis Club of Athens, the OSU Alumni Club of Athens County, and the First United Methodist Church in Athens.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Fife; his daughter, Alexandra Liggitt; his son, Todd David Liggitt (Rachel Klewicki); his granddaughter, Olivia Fehrenbach; and his stepdaughter, Erin Fife Bucher.
A memorial service and celebration of Dave's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Athens. A reception will follow at the Ohio University Inn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio University Foundation (P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701) for the Dr. David H. Liggitt and Linda J. Fife Endowed Scholarship.
Private Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum.
Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory West Liberty, Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 21, 2019