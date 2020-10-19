1/
David McCarty
ALBANY - David McCarty, 50, Albany, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
He was a beloved son, brother and member of the Albany community, known for his smile and huge heart, he was always willing to lend a hand. An avid fisherman and dog lover he lived life the way he wanted.
David is survived by his mother, Pat Henson McCarty of Cleves, OH; father, Paul McCarty Sr. of Springfield, OH; brothers, Michael (Rhonda Smith) McCarty of Albany, and Paul (Tracey) McCarty Jr. of Cleves, OH; four nephews Adam (Stephanie) McCarty of Athens, Brandon (Baylee) of Albany, Hayden and Lukas and one niece Olivia all of Cleves, OH; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Services will be Saturday Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Potts officiating, Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,PO Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710; to help with funeral expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
