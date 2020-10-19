ALBANY - David McCarty, 50, Albany, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
He was a beloved son, brother and member of the Albany community, known for his smile and huge heart, he was always willing to lend a hand. An avid fisherman and dog lover he lived life the way he wanted.
David is survived by his mother, Pat Henson McCarty of Cleves, OH; father, Paul McCarty Sr. of Springfield, OH; brothers, Michael (Rhonda Smith) McCarty of Albany, and Paul (Tracey) McCarty Jr. of Cleves, OH; four nephews Adam (Stephanie) McCarty of Athens, Brandon (Baylee) of Albany, Hayden and Lukas and one niece Olivia all of Cleves, OH; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Services will be Saturday Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Potts officiating, Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,PO Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710; to help with funeral expenses.
