David McClelland Obituary
GLOUSTER - David R. McClelland, 66, of Glouster, passed away April 19, 2019, at Arthur Cancer Center, Columbus.
He was born Nov. 7, 1952 in Glouster, to Lawrence McClelland and Eva Shelton McClelland. He served in The US Marine Corps; 1971 Graduate of Nelsonville-York High School; retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, working on Dams; member of the Murray City American Legion.
Surviving are wife, Vanessa J. McClelland, married Dec. 14, 1982; daughters, Brooke (Tony) Fetty of Ladson, South Carolina, and Hope House of Blacksburg, Virginia; brother, Mick (Tina) McClelland of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Brayden, Bodhi, Isaac Kinsley.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John "Cash" McClelland, Lawrence "Fuzz" McClelland, Robert "Preach" McClelland, Gary "Dutch" McClelland; sisters, Roberta Milliron, Virginia Hogsett.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, with the Combined Color Guard doing a military service.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2019
