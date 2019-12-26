|
COOLVILLE - David Millhone, 65, of Coolville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 25, 1954, son of Helen Mollohan Millhone and the late Vernon Millhone. David was a mechanic and an Army Vietnam veteran.
David is survived by two daughters, Chastidy Murphy and Heather Millhone; two sons, Dustin Millhone and Chris Millhone; eight grandchildren; his mother, Helen Millhone; two sisters, Debbie Spurlock and Pam Millhone; and a brother, Larry Millhone.
In addition to his father, Vernon, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler, and a sister, Jane Moon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 27, 2019