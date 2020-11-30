1/
David Moleski Sr.
JACKSONVILLE - David A. Moleski Sr., 81, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Logan Healthcare Center. Born June 12, 1939 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Edward John and Mary Elizabeth Pallo Moleski. He retired from Ohio University and was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, AFSCME Union, and was past President of the Jacksonville Eagles.
He is survived by two sons, David A. (Sharon Angle) Moleski II of Jacksonville and Jerry (Lori) Moleski of Glouster; grandchildren, Jennifer Moleski, Matt (Katie) Moleski, Jeri Lynn (Alex) Moleski-Shust, Michael (Melissa) Moleski, and Jeremy Moleski; great-grandchildren, Cayden Ward, Jaxson Shust, Piper Moleski, Madesyn Moleski, and Tanner MacDowell; a sister, Mary Ann Versteeg of Hilliard; a brother, Ed Moleski of Nelsonville; former wife and mother of his children, Pauline Trace of Jacksonville; a former daughter-in-law, Bobbi Moleski; and several nieces and nephews. 
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Neff and Patricia McHugh; a nephew, Phillip Neff; a sister-in-law, Gay Moleski; and brothers-in-law, Roger Versteeg, Phillip Neff, and Jim McHugh. 
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Fr. Matthew Gossett officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Face coverings and social distancing are required while attending the services. You may send a message of comfort to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
