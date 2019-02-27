POMEROY - David Orin Harness III, 40, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Born April 27, 1978 in Columbus, he was the son of the late David O. Harness, Jr. and Jayne E. Schirtzinger Harness.

He attended Federal Hocking H.S., Tri-County JVS and Hocking College. He had been employed at AGE Graphics of Little Hocking. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed playing the guitar, reading, OSU Football, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

David is survived by a daughter, Ness Harness of Pomeroy; two sons, David Orin Harness IV of Pomeroy and Michael Harness of Akron; his special friend, Amber (Johnny)McKenzie of Pomeroy; a twin sister, Martha Harness of Guysville; a brother, Jason (Christy) Harness of Hockingport; his grandmother, Rebecca Schirtzinger; an aunt, Rebecca (Glenn)Osborne; an uncle, Jamie Schirtzinger; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday March 2 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to funeral home for expenses.