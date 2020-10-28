David Parsley

ARCADIA, FL - David P. Parsley, 80, of Arcadia, FL passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Sarasota Memorial hospital.

He was born Nov. 17, 1939 in West Virginia to the late Leon Parsley and Vanolia June Banfield-Parsley-Milecki.

He attended Chillicothe High School and received his GED before entering the United States Air Force.

He retired from The Logan Goodyear plant after over 30 years of service, where he was honored as a member of the Top 10 Supervisor club on three different occasions.

He was an avid golfer. His scratch status as a senior was inspired while working as a caddy at the Athens country Club. He often enjoyed a good game of cards, a day at the track and billiards.

He was a lifetime member of the Nelsonville Elks lodge #543 and Arcadia Florida Elks lodge #1524. Lancaster Moose Lodge #955, and other area organizations.

David is survived by his former wife, Betty Jo Keller-Parsley; loving children, Paula J. Tolliver-Allen (Brian) Eric J. Parsley and Nickole N. Tolliver (Jeff). Grandchildren Krystn Tolliver, Jerred Tolliver (Hannah) Derrek Tolliver (Ashley) and Karlee Tolliver (Shawn) Nerick L. Tolliver, Hazel E. Tolliver, Alexis Hemsworth, Justin A and Mary L Gamerdinger; special friend, Sharron Kukoleck; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Parsley (Aldona); sisters-in-law, Karen Pidcock, Nickie Blackburn and many cousins.

Donations in memory of David P. Parsley may be made to, the Nelsonville Alumni High School Scholarship fund, P.O. Box 472, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Per his request there will be no visitation or funeral services observed.







