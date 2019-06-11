Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
David Parsons Obituary
NEW MARSHFIELD - David Parsons, 69, of New Marshfield, passed away June 11, 2019, at Arbors of Carroll, Carroll, Ohio.
David was born April 1, 1950 in Athens County to Donald D. Parsons and Doloris Jean (Mohler) Parsons. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy; retired from TS Trim; and was a member of Faith Chapel in Logan.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanie Parsons; children, Perri (Michael) Llewellyn, Regina (Jon Smyers) Kempton, Max (Kim) Kempton, Kandi (Farley) Gross, and Steven Kempton; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Doris and Sheryl Parsons; and niece, nephew, and several cousins.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dwight and Dean Parsons.
Funeral services will be held June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Richard Fitch officiating.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to time of service.
The family sends a word of thanks to Bella Care Hospice for their wonderful care of David.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 12, 2019
