NEW ENGLAND - David Duane "Papaw" Starlin, 81, of New England, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born March 29, 1939 in Canaanville, he was the son of the late Charles Frederick Starlin and Mary Pearl Davis Starlin.
A 1957 graduate of Rome Canaan High School, he was employed with the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18. He was involved with several area Interstate highway construction projects and the moving of the Hocking River channel around Athens.
David had a lifetime love of bluegrass music. He played the flat top guitar with Green Valley Boys, that played several fund benefits for terminally ill cancer patients. He also donated many hours to assist area veterans. He was a U.S Army Cold War veteran, serving in Germany. He was in the Army for two years and was Honorably Discharged as an E4 Specialist
He was a member of the former New England Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon in his youth. He was a member of K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion, VFW, AMVETS and DAV. He was a 55 year member of Savannah Lodge 466 F&AM, Guysville, a 50 year member of Athens Chapter 39 RAM, Athens Council 15 R&SM and Athens Commandery 15 KT; and a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus.
David is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Starlin of Bartow, FL, Jennifer (Mike Sedwick) McPherson of Athens and Janelle (Derek) Cogar of Stewart; grandchildren, Jesse Webb, Jerry Murdock, Anthony Murdock, Andrew Murdock, Jon (McKensey) McPherson, Seth (Hannah) McPherson, Suzi Cogar and her special friend Clayton, Joci Cogar and Greta Cogar; great-grandchildren, Benjamin McPherson, Madison Webb and Colin Webb; his is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann "Judi" Massey Starlin, who died Sept. 3, 1984; a daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Starlin, who died March 30, 1993; a great-granddaughter, Lily Michelle Webb who died Oct. 15, 2005; and two brothers, Forrest Ward Starlin and Carl Foster Starlin.
At David's request, no services will be observed. Cremation will take place. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Senior Citizen Center, 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
