Obituary Condolences Flowers ATHENS - David E. West, 58, of Athens, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Born Dec. 4, 1960 in Athens, he was the son of Dixie L. Hunter West of Athens and the late D. Dwight West.

David loved God. He loved his wife, he loved his sons, he loved his extended family, and he loved people. This love was demonstrated over and over the way he lived his life.

David was a longtime member and trustee of Christ Community Wesleyan Church (formerly Kenney Memorial Wesleyan Church). He played an instrumental role in the Church being established in its present location. David was a Gideon and enjoyed distributing Bibles at Athens Middle School, Ohio University, and The Athens County Fair. He went on a life changing mission trip to Columbia, South America with Men for Missions to demolish and rebuild dorms. He also went on two mission trips to Gulfport, Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina to rebuild roofs after the devastation. On the second trip he took his oldest sons.

David demonstrated his love for his family in many ways. The most obvious one was by providing for them through his entrepreneurial abilities. He was the founder and owner/co-owner of many small businesses: Athens Paint & Decorating and Specialty Store, Athens Antique Mall and U-Haul, and VMW Carwash. He also worked for Don Wood Automotive.

David loved being a part of and going to all of his son's sports activities. He was a Youth Sandlot Baseball Coach, Athens Youth Football Coach, and Hocking Valley Youth Basketball Coach. He loved watching all three sons play football, do track and field or wrestle at his Alma Mater Athens high School. It is no secret that cycling was David's pass time and several family vacations were taken on GOBA (Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure) where they road 400 miles in a seven day period with 3000 other cyclists.

His love for his extended family and others was obvious through his faithful and constant care of his parents over the years and his service to the community. David served in the Optimist Club in the 1990's. He was a member of and served as President of the AM Rotary Club for many years. In his free time he made kettle corn with his wife and their two close friends so that they could help financially support the Athens Football Team through the Bulldog Blitz.

As mentioned before, David was an avid cyclist. He and his close friends rode thousands of miles throughout Athens County. David rode in the first Pelotonia in 2009 from Columbus to Athens to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Not only did David love people, but he was very much loved by his family, friends and the community. He will be greatly missed.

Besides his mother, David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diana Skabla West; three sons, Winston, Dennison and Cordell West all of the home; two brothers, Dwight Lee (Tricia) West of Youngsville, North Carolina, Dan (Susan) West of Hilliard; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church with the Rev's Denver Dodrill and David Holdren officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019