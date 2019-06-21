ATHENS - David Raymond White, 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. David was born at home to William and Evelyn White in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

He married Sandra Lee Green on May 14, 1966 and together they had two daughters, Cara and Esther. He is also survived by his sister and her family, Rosemary and Bob Beecher; his sons-in-law, Dr. Matthew Stallard and Tim Thomas; and seven grandchildren, Gavin and his wife Robin, Brody, Siena, Alexandria, Grant, Eden, and Liam.

In 1977 David and Sandra started David White Services Heating and Cooling on Richland Avenue in Athens. Hospitable to his core, David loved taking care of his community by keeping their homes comfortable and giving them peace of mind. His hobbies included traveling, gardening, and baking delicious bread.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, 5258 Washington Rd, Albany, Ohio 45710. Cards can be sent to 5315 Hebbardsville Rd, Athens, Ohio 45701. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary