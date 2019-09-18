Home

Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Dawn Geer
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Dawn E. Geer


1975 - 2019
Dawn E. Geer Obituary
ATHENS - Dawn E. Geer, 44, of Athens, died Sept. 17, 2019, at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Born May 25, 1975, she was the daughter of Deborah Geer.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Angela Forsyth and Cheryl (Paul) Dotson.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Saturday, two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for end of life expenses.
You may sign the online guestbook, leave a private message of sympathy, or donate towards end of life expenses at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 19, 2019
