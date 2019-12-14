|
|
ALBANY - Dean (Keet) Frederick Hire passed on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Born Feb. 26, 1941 to Milton and Lucille (Kuns) Hire in Sandusky, Ohio, he was raised on a farm In Bellvue, Ohio, alongside two sisters and four brothers.
He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1959 then enlisted in the United State Air Force. Serving four years, stationed in Colorado, Texas and finally Kansas, he achieved the rank of E-4 with a multitude of certifications. He attended Ohio State University earning his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering in 1969.
He secured his first job with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in Coshocton, Ohio, and transferred to Athens in 1972 where he worked until he retired in 1994. He was involved in a multitude of reclamation projects all over southeastern Ohio.
Residing in Albany on a 40-acre farm, he and Barbara Ann (Sass) Hire were blessed with four children, Tanya Hire (Dave Wandling) of New Marshfield, Tammy (Matthew) Hawk of Chauncey, Michael (Nicole) Hire of McArthur, and Tara Hire (Kole Lord) of Monhegan Island, Maine; and surrounded by wonderful neighbors and friends in the Wood Road area and through St. Paul's Catholic Church. His children have given him seven grandchildren, Andrea Hire, Mackenzie Bibler (Bryce Jeffers), Noah Hawk, Justin Hawk, Lucas (Jessica) Lawhead, Jacob Lawhead and Owen Hire. He will forever be a proud father and grandfather.
Besides his family, he loved his country. As a lifetime member of the AmVets American Legion and National Rifle Association, he supported these organizations along with many other causes. He fully appreciate our natural world and loved to read and work crossword puzzles. A quiet man with strong beliefs who lived his life his way until the end.
We would also like to acknowledge each of our family and friends from the Wood Road area, St. Paul's, and AmVets - those that are still here with us and those that have passed - for all the love and support you have given Dean over the years. He loved you all so much and your kindness will not be forgotten.
Besides his children and grandchildren, Dean is survived by his sister, Clarice Moyer of Sturgis, Michigan; brothers, Glenn (Barb) Hire of Norwalk, Ohio, Daniel Hire of Bellevue, Ohio, and David (Deborah) Hire of Castalia, Ohio; and scores of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; former wife; brother, Gene Hire; sister, Faye Monk; sister-in-law, Ferne Hire; and brothers-in-law, Gene Moyer and William Monk.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories, stories and wishes for the family by signing the online guestbook at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com, Albany, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens AmVets Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made payable to AmVets Post 76 and mailed to or dropped off at 20 Campbell St., Athens, OH, 45701. Please put Scholarship Fund re: Dean Hire in the memo line.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 15, 2019