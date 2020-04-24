Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Carsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Carsey


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Carsey Obituary
ALBANY - Debbie C. Carsey, 62, Albany, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 17, 1958, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Thelma Board Filson. Debbie retired after 27 years, as housekeeper from O'Bleness Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Davis of Albany; two granddaughters, Andrea and Ashley Davis; a brother, Gary (Karen) Filson of Gallipolis; and her best friend, Vickie Hoyd.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James M. "Mike" Carsey.
Debbie had chosen cremation and no services will be held at this time. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -