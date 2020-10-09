Deborah Babics

NEW MARSHFIELD - Deborah Roaden Babics, 66, of New Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born Nov. 10, 1953, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ova P. Roaden and Barbara Willett Woods. Debbie enjoyed time with her family and friends and was well known as "The Candle Lady".
She is survived by her husband, Walter Babics; children, John Paul (Lauren), Tiffany (Chad), Mary (Kevin), Nicholas (Megan), Valerie, Sarah (Don); grandchildren, Lila, Chloe, Kyle, Kaylee, Aveya, Kylan, Eliyana, Myla, Brody, Lily, and Grayson; and a sister Donna.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, David.
The family will receive friends Monday 4-6 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
