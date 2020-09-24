1/
Deborah Hubbard
1956 - 2020
JACKSONVILLE - Deborah A. Hubbard, 63 of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Laurels of Athens. She was born Sept. 27, 1956 in Nelsonville. Deborah previously worked at HAPCAP, McBees and the Glouster First National Bank and enjoyed crafting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Hubbard of Jacksonville; a daughter, Misty (Roger) Milstead of Athens; a son, Tyler (Lindsey) Hubbard of Corning; five grandchildren, Lauryn Hubbard, Isabella, Willow, Sarah, and Michelle Milstead; an aunt, Anna Mae Venoy; and several other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chris "Tiny" Sabo; her mother, Nancy Sabo Russell; her step-father, Ron Russell; and a brother, Bob Clark.
Deborah's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a family gathering held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
