AMESVILLE - Deborah J. Richards, 64, of Amesville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1955 in Plantsville, Ohio, to the late John E. and Jo Anne Allen Lewis. She retired from Riverside Hospital in Trenton, Michigan and Marsh Green House in South Rockwood, Michigan.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster, where she was active in the Catholic Women's Club, Bingo, Parish Council, Choir and director of Religious Education. She was a Vol. Coach at St. Patrick's Schools, Wood Haven Schools and Federal Hocking Schools, and loved Gardening, flowers and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Stanley Richards; three sons, Luke Richards of Amesville, Lance (Estela) Richards of Okeechobee, Florida and Gary (Kori) Richards of Amesville; a daughter, Laura Jo Richards of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Edward Lewis of Stewart and John Lewis of Bartlett; three sisters, Lilly Carder of Cincinnati, Mary Lewis of Amesville and Joyce Lewis of Amesville; and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster. Friends may call on the family on Tuesday, July 30 from 4-7 p.m., with a Rosary service following at 7 p.m., at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, and two hours prior to the services at the Church.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 30, 2019