ATHENS - Deborah Ann Thomas, 62, Athens, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Born July 4, 1958 in Athens, she was the daughter of Thelma Gilson Story and the late Alton L. Story. She was a graduate of Alexander High School and Ohio University and retired from Ohio University.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Thelma; son, Kyle C. Thomas; and daughter, Sarah E. Thomas all of Athens. She was a devoted grandmother of her grandson, Nicholas Wayne Jones; special young friends, Sammy and T.D. Wooten; several cousins; and former husband, Tim Wooten.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alton and the father of her children and former husband, Steven Thomas.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
