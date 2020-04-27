|
GLOUSTER - Debra I. Backus, 60, of Glouster, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 31, 1959 in Nelsonville. Debra enjoyed gardening, especially raising tomatoes.
She is survived by a son, Keith Backus of Glouster; a daughter, Courtney Backus of Bucyrus; one grandson, Aiden; her mother, Charlotte (Virgil) Grandy of Buchtel; nieces, Deidre Arms, Rachel Sayers, and Angela Brooks; Frank Fierce, whom she thought of as a son; best friend and cousin, Melissa Colvin; and her dog, Sassy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd "Junior" Tennihill; a sister, Connie Hines and an infant sister, Charlotte Rose; and a brother, Thomas Tennihill.
A private viewing and service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Ron Fierce officiating. Interment will be in the Conner Cemetery, Buchtel. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2020