Debra Hudnall


1960 - 2019
Debra Hudnall Obituary
ATHENS - Debra Ann Hudnall, 59, of Logan, formerly of the Athens area, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.
Born Aug. 20, 1960 in Athens, she was the daughter of Zora Scott Hudnall of Athens and the late Paul O. Hudnall.
She attended Chauncey-Dover Elementary School and Beacon School. She was formerly employed at Hocking Valley Cleaning Service. She attended several prayer services and dinners at churches in the east Logan area.
In addition to her mother, Debra is survived by her fiancÃ©, Patrick William Anderson; two sisters, Lona (Dan) Coen of Athens and Meta (David) Stover of Millfield; a brother, Raymond (Mary) Hudnall of Athens; a nephew raised in the home, Clay Adam Phillips; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jessica Saunders and Matthew Lanning, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her father; a niece, Jackie Rae Stover; and an uncle, Ronald O. Hudnall.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 18, 2019
