Debra Lowery

GLOUSTER - Debra Ann Lowery, 60, of Glouster, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the James Cancer Center, Columbus. She was born July 9, 1959. Deb was an Insurance Agent for Rider Insurance in Athens. She enjoyed camping and boating in Hockingport, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Lowery of Glouster; a son, Jason R. Lowery of Glouster; a daughter, Ashley D. (Josh) Whitmer of Pickerington; grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Whitmer, Olivia Lowery, and soon to arrive, Hayden Whitmer; her mother, Ruth Ann Malone Keirns; two brothers, Kim (Holly) Keirns and John (Katrina) Keirns, both of Glouster; her mother-in-law, Margaret Lowery; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James O. Keirns; siblings, Jim, Jody, and Kip Keirns; and her father-in-law, Robert Lee Lowery.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Chix 4 A Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, Ohio 45732. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
