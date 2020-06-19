Delores Morman

MILLFIELD - Delores C. Morman, 90, of Millfield, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away June 18, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens.She was born Sept. 6, 1929 in Floodwood, the daughter of the late Millard "Pat" Delong and Blanche Barron Delong.Delores was married to Donald Morman on May 17, 1947 for 46 years until his death in 1993. She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School class of 1947 and enjoyed attending class reunions. She retired from Goodyear in Logan after 27 years. In her younger years she worked in her father's restaurants in Nelsonville. She also made and decorated many cakes for birthdays and other occasions. She loved to travel and was proud that she had visited all the states except Hawaii. Delores loved movies and was at the opening of Movies 10 and saved over 1,500 ticket stubs. She loved reading, feeding, and watching the birds in her backyard. She was a great cook and prepared many meals for family gatherings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother covering five generations.Delores is survived by her sons, Terry (Yvonne) Morman of Millfield and Tracy Morman of Chico California; grandson, Jason (Penny McWilliams) Morman of Rutland; great-grandsons, Christopher (Jennifer) Morman of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Daniel Morman of Chesapeake, Virginia; great-great-grandchildren, Isabella and Jason Morman of Chesapeake, Virginia; step-grandchildren, Rebekah Brogan, Danette (Todd) Miller, Hannah Stover, Tiffany (Sean) Gerych, and Gretchen (Bruce) Simpkins; sister-in-law, Phyllis Morman; many nieces and nephews who knew her as "Aunt Sis", Evelyn Delong, Sue (Dale Richmond) Delong, Deb (Rick) Taylor, Tim (Sue) Delong, Brenda Nelson, Rick (Linda) Morman, Krista (Dave) Doerflein, Billy (Lara) Morman, Patricia (Tony) McQuaid, Jim (Connie) Dishong, and Pat (Cindy) Dishong; and special friend and neighbor, Theresa and Ed Mash.Besides her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Delong; sister, Pauline "Pod" Dishong; sister-in-law, Nellie Morman; daughter-in-law, Vangie Morman; and nephew, Robert "Mike" Delong.The family would like to thank the staff of The Laurels for their wonderful care and dedication.A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens Athens, Ohio. Calling hours will be at the graveside from noon to the time of service. Arrangements by Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: