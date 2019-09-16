|
ATHENS - Deloris E. Windle, 86, of Athens, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born June 5, 1933 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Helen Hoisington Coen.
She was a former longtime employee of Kimes Nursing Center and was a member of the Airline Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Michael Windle; a sister, Karen (Frank) Gilkey; a sister-in-law, Deloris Coen; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Windle; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Windle; a son, Robert V. Windle, Jr.; a daughter, Jackie Roberts; and a brother, Arnold Coen.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens, with Rev. Willard Love officiating. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 17, 2019