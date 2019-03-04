NELSONVILLE - Dempsey Thompson Sharp, 91, of Nelsonville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens following a long battle with chronic health problems.

Born on June 15, 1927 near Marlinton, West Virginia to the union of Charles Jack and Ora Belle (nee: Thompson) Sharp; he was a retired Soil Conservation Technician for the USDA and a Disabled American Veteran.

Dempsey left home at the age of 14 and joined the United States Navy in 1941 to serve during World War 2. He was trained for and served as a radio telegraph operator and upon graduation from Great Lakes Naval Training Center served in the Pacific Theater. He participated in the relay of high speed key from ship to shore on the United States Mainland following the signing of the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945 which was commemorated in a letter from President Truman. He was called on to serve again during the Korean Conflict and participated in the LST landing of troops on Inchon.

Following WW II service, Dempsey completed graduation requirements at Pocahontas County High School in Marlinton, West Virginia and began a distinguished career with the USDA in West Virginia which was interrupted by his Korean service. His accomplishments included participating in the design and construction of the Big Ditch and Camp Caesar Lakes catchment and drainage basins and the design and layout of Webster County High School and Cowen Elementary School tracks and athletic fields.

Dempsey was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ora Belle Sharp, his loving wife of 62 years, Jean Catherine Walton Sharp, and four brothers; Jack Sharp, Earl Sharp, Lew Sharp and Charles "Hub" Sharp. Survivors for Dempsey include: three children; Jeffrey (Susan) Sharp of Salisbury, North Carolina, Jane (William) Cogar of Richwood, West Virginia, and Jeremy (April) Sharp of Nelsonville, five grandchildren; Kathryn (Chris) Frazier of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sarah (Nick) Brooks of San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy "Tommy" Sharp of Nelsonville, Diana Sanders of Asheville, North Carolina, and Ami Sharp of Knoxville, Tennessee, two great-grandchildren; Violet Frazier of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Bodhi Brooks of San Antonio, Texas, five sisters; Catherine "Sis" Baechtel of Derwood, Maryland, Patricia "Pat" Lamoureux of Alpine, Uutah, Brenda "Cookie" Doss of Marlinton, West Virginia, Louise "Kay" (Sam) Burke of Millboro, Virginia, and Charlotte "Chot" (Kenneth) Slagle of Marlinton, West Virginia, four brothers; Craig (Betty) Sharp of Chester, Virginia, Donald (Mildred) Sharp of Berkley Springs, West Virginia, Tommie (Garnet) Sharp of Marlinton, West Virginia, Leslie "Doug" (Jean) Sharp of Lahmansville, West Virginia, numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Dempsey lived a long and meaningful life and will be sadly missed by family and friends alike.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette Street, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville where the Combined Color Guard Unit will conduct military rites. The family will receive friends and visitors from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

