ATHENS - Denise Marie King, 47, of Hilliard, formerly of Athens, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her home.
Born Feb. 3, 1972 in Athens, she is the daughter of L. Garry King of Hilliard and the late Nancy Goldstein King.
A 1990 graduate of Athens High School, she attended Ohio University. She was a U.S. Army veteran of operation Enduring Freedom. While in the service she was deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Uzbekistan. Specialist King was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Besides her father, Denise is survived by her son, Dylan Johnson of Hilliard; her sister, Laura Nichols of Hilliard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Carrie Ator-James officiating. Burial will be in the Hillel Section of Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 12, 2019