Diana M. Angle Obituary
GLOUSTER - Diana M. Angle, 79, of Glouster, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 4, 1939 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jan Angle of Glouster; two daughters, April Angle of Lakeland, Florida and Holly (Kim) Keirns of Glouster; five grandchildren, Erica Angle of Corning, Cody and Casey Zimmerman of Lakeland, Florida, Felishia Dunlap (Verek) Many of Columbus, and Jennifer Keirns of Glouster; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Maggie (Dana) Oakley of Glouster; a sister-in-law Lois Angle of Athens; and special friends Jill Sikorski and Claudia Guffey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Andrachick and Lynn Brannon; a son, Aaron Angle; a grandson, Jeff Mills; and two brothers-in-law, Eric Angle and Robert Angle.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Jerry Marang officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 25, 2019
