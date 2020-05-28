Diane Knott
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Diane Sue Knott, 57, of Glouster passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born March 16, 1963 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Jerry and Donna Giffin Dixon. She enjoyed working on genealogy and crafting.
She is survived by three sons, Brett Jr., Brian, and Eric Knott and a daughter Jessica Knott all of Glouster; nine grandchildren, Makiah, Jayden, Brylie, Kirsten, Shaylynn, and David Knott, Olivia Fletcher, Dominick and Jaylon Mehl; and two brothers, Jerry Dixon Jr. of Beverly and Mike Dixon of Lancaster.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Donna Eileen Knott and the father of her children Brett Knott Sr.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be observed at this time. Contributions may be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved