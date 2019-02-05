ALBANY - Diane McClure Paulsen, 71, of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital after an extended illness.

She was born to Carl and Nida McClure on November 26, 1947. She was preceded in death by both parents. Diane was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She expressed her faith in words and actions. God gave her a heart to serve others, and she touched many lives with her kindness. She especially loved working in children's ministries in local churches, most recently at Christ Community Wesleyan Church.

Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert Paulsen; and four children, Angie Paulsen of Albany, Patti (Josh) O'Brien of Green River, Wyoming, Terri (Jerry) McKee of Hide-A-Way Hills, Ohio, and Tim Paulsen of Marietta, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Grace, and Parker McKee; and Aidan, Asher, and Lily O'Brien. In addition she is survived by a brother Bill (Suzanne) McClure and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Diane graduated from Albany High School in 1966 and Ohio University in 1970.

She married Robert Paulsen in 1973. Diane was a teacher for several years before lovingly devoting about 17 years to being a stay-at-home-mom for her children. She returned to teaching at Alexander Local School District until her retirement. Diane made time for the people in her life and was willing to sacrifice to help others.

Visitation hours will be Thursday, Feb. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, in Albany. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 6, 2019