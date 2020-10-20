1/
Dixie Hunter West
1936 - 2020
ATHENS - Dixie Lee Hunter West, born Oct. 5, 1936, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at The Lindley Inn surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late C. Blaine Hunter and Clarys Saylor Hunter, Dixie graduated from Waterloo New Marshfield High School in 1954 and Stepp Beauty School in 1955, and she worked for the late Dr. John Sprague, Dr. Edward Sprague, and Dr. Philip Kinnard before retiring from Ohio University, where she served in the Registrar's Office.
Dixie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, attending Athens High School ball games, as well as Ohio University games.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D. Dwight West; son, David E. West; sister, Helen Marie Clapp of Frederick, MD; in-laws, Vernon and Vergene West; infant brother, Larry; infant sister, Katherine Rose; grandparents, Norman and Rose Saylor and Clark and Katherine Hunter; brother-in-laws, Forrest Bean and Charles Butcher; Uncle Duane and Aunt Emma Jean Saylor, Aunt Betty and Uncle Lee Enlow, Uncle Dale Saylor, Uncle Norman Saylor, Uncle Dent Saylor, Aunt Virgene and Uncle Maynard Thomas, and her beloved Uncle Cliffton T. and Aunt Helen Swaim.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Lee (Tricia) of Youngsville, NC; granddaughters, Jourdan, Alyson, Allison, and Liana; and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Jolee, and Rosalee; son, Daniel West (Susan) and grandson, Ethan Hunter West of Hilliard, OH; daughter-in-law, Diana West of Athens and grandsons, Winston, Dennison, and Cordell; sister, Linda Cline (Jerry) of Athens; sister-in-law, Barbara West Bean Munn of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law, Alan Clapp; aunts, Bula Saylor and Eileen Saylor; cousins, John and Jeff Swaim (Linda); nieces, Charla Kay Butcher Johnson (Brian), Shawna Butcher Inman (Scott) and Diana Clapp Ball (Roy); and nephew, Bryan Clapp (Jo Jo).
We want to give special thanks to cousin John and sister Linda who cared for Dixie for so many years. Our family is truly grateful for their sacrificial love and support. Additionally, we thank the staff and nurses at Lindley who gave Dixie tender care and kindness over past few years.
A private burial service was held at Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
I grew up with Dixie in the village of New Marshfield with her sister Helen Marie and Linda. She fought a brave battle with her illness but kept her love for family and friends as her priority. I express my sadness and sympathy to her sister, Linda Hunter Cline, who was one of her caregivers and a good friend of mine; we both graduated in the class of 1957 from Waterloo High School.
Janet Jenkins
October 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Dixie's passing. She will be greatly missed. We have many fond memories of Dixie and her family. We extend our sympathy. God's blessings. Rheta Maccombs and family
Rheta Maccombs and family
Friend
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Todd, Dana, Drew and Bailey Zorn
October 7, 2020
Dixie was a valued member of my office staff and was very kind to my patients. Sincere regrets to her surviving family.
Philip Kinnard
October 7, 2020
So sorry and sad to lose Dixie. She was a lovely lady. She was a part of my life for all of my 79 years. I have many fond memories of her - always friendly and caring and happy to see us. Sincere condolences to all her family and friends.
Jim and Robbie Thomas
Family
October 7, 2020
I am so very sorry and sad for the passing of my dear friend Dixie. I have known Dixie since I was a little girl. She was a very special lady. She dearly loved her family. I enjoyed visiting with Dixie at the Lindley Inn. We both worked at OU in the same building. I mostly likely would see her every day. Dixie's very special sister Linda and Dixie's cousin John Swain were both caring and devoted to Dixie.
Sandy Miller
Friend
October 6, 2020
My sympathy to the family
Mary Russ
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dave and Jane Nogrady
Friend
October 6, 2020
To the family of Dixie West
Sending my deepest sympathy and prayers to the family. I worked with Dixie at Ohio University. Dixie was a wonderful person to work with and was an excellent employee. Dixie will be missed for all those that knew her. God has placed her in his garden of Roses.
Dorothy Gettle
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dear Family of Dixie West, I saw a lot of Dixie in the past several years as my mother was also at the Lindley in, just across the hall from Dixie. She always met me with a smile and never failed to accept my hugs. I will truly miss her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I would also like to thank John Swaim and Dixie’s sister Linda for their constant care and support of Dixie. I know how challenging that can be.

Always,
Susan Gault Enlow
Susan Enlow
Family
October 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless you and your family.
Bryan Marcum
Coworker
October 6, 2020
We were sorry to hear of Dixie's passing, but will remember her with fond memories. She was such a gentle soul and we rest assured she is at peace.
Ron & Wanda Llewellyn
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dwight Lee & Dan,

I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. Growing up, I spent so many evenings at the West household, playing cards, shooting pool, watching TV, doing whatever. Your mom & dad were like a second set or parents to me, and the three of you like brothers. I always felt welcome and at home with all of you.

I got to spend a couple of hours with your mom at the hospital with David last year, and it reminded me of how much I cherished my time spent with all of you.

My deepest condolences to you and the entire extended West family.
Chris (and Lisa) Coon
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dixie was a childhood friend who lived next door to me. We had many adventures together in our small town. I thought it was a "Hoot" that she went to beauty school because she set up business when we were around 5 yrs old. She cut one of our friend's hair and it was not pretty. She tried to cut mine and I ran to my mother and told on her. I assumed my mother called her mother because it was stopped. We had many good laughs about that. I loved her like a sister and I will miss her beyond words. I am thankful for her sister, Linda, who kept me informed about Dixie's health and worked so hard for her. I send my love and condolences to all her beautiful family. May God hold you close during your time of loss and comfort you.
Juanita Dudley
Friend
October 6, 2020
Danny, I'm devastated at your loss. She was a very special woman, and she will be missed by many. My heartfelt condolences to you, my friend. You and your family are in my thoughts. ((Hugs))
Heather Hackett
Friend
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear the news of Aunt Dixie's passing. She was such a sweet lady and will truly be missed. Sending love, hugs and sympathy to Dwight Lee and Danny and their families.
Christine Bean
Family
