Dixie was a childhood friend who lived next door to me. We had many adventures together in our small town. I thought it was a "Hoot" that she went to beauty school because she set up business when we were around 5 yrs old. She cut one of our friend's hair and it was not pretty. She tried to cut mine and I ran to my mother and told on her. I assumed my mother called her mother because it was stopped. We had many good laughs about that. I loved her like a sister and I will miss her beyond words. I am thankful for her sister, Linda, who kept me informed about Dixie's health and worked so hard for her. I send my love and condolences to all her beautiful family. May God hold you close during your time of loss and comfort you.

Juanita Dudley

Friend