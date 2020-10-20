ATHENS - Dixie Lee Hunter West, born Oct. 5, 1936, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at The Lindley Inn surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late C. Blaine Hunter and Clarys Saylor Hunter, Dixie graduated from Waterloo New Marshfield High School in 1954 and Stepp Beauty School in 1955, and she worked for the late Dr. John Sprague, Dr. Edward Sprague, and Dr. Philip Kinnard before retiring from Ohio University, where she served in the Registrar's Office.
Dixie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, attending Athens High School ball games, as well as Ohio University games.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D. Dwight West; son, David E. West; sister, Helen Marie Clapp of Frederick, MD; in-laws, Vernon and Vergene West; infant brother, Larry; infant sister, Katherine Rose; grandparents, Norman and Rose Saylor and Clark and Katherine Hunter; brother-in-laws, Forrest Bean and Charles Butcher; Uncle Duane and Aunt Emma Jean Saylor, Aunt Betty and Uncle Lee Enlow, Uncle Dale Saylor, Uncle Norman Saylor, Uncle Dent Saylor, Aunt Virgene and Uncle Maynard Thomas, and her beloved Uncle Cliffton T. and Aunt Helen Swaim.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Lee (Tricia) of Youngsville, NC; granddaughters, Jourdan, Alyson, Allison, and Liana; and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Jolee, and Rosalee; son, Daniel West (Susan) and grandson, Ethan Hunter West of Hilliard, OH; daughter-in-law, Diana West of Athens and grandsons, Winston, Dennison, and Cordell; sister, Linda Cline (Jerry) of Athens; sister-in-law, Barbara West Bean Munn of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law, Alan Clapp; aunts, Bula Saylor and Eileen Saylor; cousins, John and Jeff Swaim (Linda); nieces, Charla Kay Butcher Johnson (Brian), Shawna Butcher Inman (Scott) and Diana Clapp Ball (Roy); and nephew, Bryan Clapp (Jo Jo).
We want to give special thanks to cousin John and sister Linda who cared for Dixie for so many years. Our family is truly grateful for their sacrificial love and support. Additionally, we thank the staff and nurses at Lindley who gave Dixie tender care and kindness over past few years.
A private burial service was held at Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.