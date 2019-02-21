ATHENS - Don Haning, 89, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Hickory Creek of Athens. Born Dec. 17, 1929, in Meigs County, he was son of the late Wade T. and Mildred A. Chase Haning.

He was an Army veteran and toured 13 European countries while enlisted. He was a dairy farmer until the 1970s, a member of Young Farmers, owned and operated D&D Equipment for 24 years, was a member of Alexander FFA Alumni, a former member of the advisory board for Margaret's Creek Conservatory District, an advisor to the JVC Tri-County Board and Athens County Farm Bureau Board, and a member of Athens County Antique Machinery Club, Albany Masonic Lodge 723 F&AM, and Alexander Lions Club.

He is survived by sons, Leonard D. Haning II and Randy B. (Beverly) Haning, and a daughter, Pamela S. (Larry A.) Pratt, all of Athens; and three grandchildren, Samantha Haning, Sarah Haning and Amanda Pratt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaDonna M. Lovsey Haning in 2016; and a brother, Ermil Haning.

Services will be Saturday, 2 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Malcolm Grueser officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, 4-8 p.m., with Masonic services at 8.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 22, 2019